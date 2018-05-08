Republicans to meet Thursday

The Clarendon County Republican Party will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2116 Greeleyville HIghway in Manning. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner prepared by the ladies of the church will be served at 6:30 p.m. A nursery will be provided. Speakers will include state Secretary of State Mark Hammond, candidate for governor John Warren and candidate for 6th Congressional District representative Gerhard Gressman.