Republicans to meet Thursday
by Staff Reports | May 8, 2018 7:20 pm
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:24 am
The Clarendon County Republican Party will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2116 Greeleyville HIghway in Manning. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner prepared by the ladies of the church will be served at 6:30 p.m. A nursery will be provided. Speakers will include state Secretary of State Mark Hammond, candidate for governor John Warren and candidate for 6th Congressional District representative Gerhard Gressman.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.