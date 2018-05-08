Lady Wolverines win first round of Lower State playoffs

Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 10:20 am

The East Clarendon High School softball team improved to 17-6 on the season with a win against Hannah-Pamplico 1-0 to win the first round of the Lower State playoffs. The Lady Wolverines will face Friday the winner of Wednesday’s game between Hannah-Pamplico and Lake View. Lake View defeated Green Sea-Floyds in an elimination game on Monday.