Greeleyville senior wins ‘prestigious scholarship

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 11:39 am

C.E. Murray High School senior Amoira Siobhan Rush has been named a 2018 Gates Millenium Scholar, a “highly selective, full scholarship for exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority high-school seniors to attend a university of their choice,” reads a release from the organization which oversees the scholarship.

Rush said in a release that she is “excited to be named among the best and brightest U.S. students to receive this honor.”

Rush is the JROTC Battalion commander at her school, where she also serves as president of the Rhoer Club, a youth affiliate for Sigma Game Rho Sorority Inc., and the CEM Athletic Booster Club. She also serves as vice-president of the senior class and is a member of the National Honor Society, the FBLA and the Academic Challenge Team

She was recently awarded the South Carolina Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, an award provided by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education based on an ACT score over a 27 or a SAT score over 1200 along with class rank.

“I can now see the benefit of the many sacrifices that I made throughout the years. I have missed several cheerleader practices because I needed to prepare for standardized tests,” Rush said. “I would suggest to other students interested in obtaining this scholarship to remember that learning goes beyond the classroom. You must take it upon yourself to obtain knowledge that you need by using the internet and other resources.”

Rush credits her mother as her greatest inspiration.

“My number one motivator is my mother, and she helped me to prepare for this moment,” she said. “I can remember becoming frustrated with her at the age of 8 when she insisted that my brother and I prepare for standardized tests because I didn’t understand the significance of high scores on these tests.

C.E. Murray High School Principal Dr. Gwendolyn Harris said she was “elated that one of her students is the recipient of this outstanding scholarship.”

Harris said it is no surprise to her that Rush has excelled to the point of becoming a Gates Scholar.

“Amoira is a hard worker and well-disciplined student, and she exhibits characteristics of leadership in, and out of, the classroom,” Harris said. “We are very proud of her and wish her continued success.”

Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Taylor said that Rush is “an excellent student and well-mannered, and she is very focused and attentive.” “Throughout the time she has participated in JROTC, I have witnessed her grow as a leader and student,” Taylor said.

She has been a joy to have in this program.”

Angela McClary-Rush, Rush’s mother, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.”

“I am very proud of Amoira. Consistency, taking rigorous courses (AP and dual enrollment), and love of learning were instrumental in this,” she said. “Her humble spirit and strong work ethic are commendable! I’m overjoyed.”

To apply for this scholarship, students must be a high school senior; from at least one of the qualifying ethnicities (African-American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian and Pacific Islander American, and/or Hispanic American); Pell Grant eligible; a US citizen, nationa, or permanent resident; and in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative weighted GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).

This student must also plan to enroll full-time, in a four-year degree program, at a US accredited, not-for-profit, private or public college or university.

An ideal candidate for this honor will have an outstanding academic record in high school (in the top 10 percent of his/her graduating class), demonstrated leadership ability (e.g., as shown through participation in community service, extracurricular, or other activities) and have exceptional personal success skills (e.g., emotional maturity, motivation, perseverance, etc.).

Rush was selected as one of 300 Scholars from a pool of more than 28,700 applicants from across the nation. She is now a “member of an elite group of young leaders—all of whom represent the very pinnacle of academic achievement and who will leave indelible marks on their respective high school communities, for service and commitment,” reads the release.