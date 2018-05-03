District 1 recognizes Scott’s Branch girls’ varsity basketball team
by Staff Reports | May 3, 2018 8:46 am
Last Updated: May 3, 2018 at 8:56 am
The Scott’s Branch High School girls varsity basketball team was recognized Tuesday evening during An Evening With The Stars hosted by Clarendon School District 1. The team included Chaniya Monroe, Mercedes liver, Jazlyn Bowman, Cambria Parker, Janyha Brown, Diondra Seaberry, Tyleiesha Gipson, Kashawna Sinkler, Tonia Lawson, Mary Wimberly and Teja Madison. Participants and helpers included Rosandra Bennett and Nyree Pugh.
comments » 1
Comment by Patricia Pringle
May 3, 2018 at 10:59
Congratulations Lady Eagles!!
