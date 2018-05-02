Albert Conyers

Albert “Pow Wow” Conyers, 63, husband of Faye Zeigler Conyers, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.

Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Manning, he was a son of the late John Conyers and Elizabeth Richburg Conyers.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. daily starting Wednesday at his home, 1260 Connor Road in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.