Albert Conyers
by Staff Reports | May 2, 2018 10:23 pm
Albert “Pow Wow” Conyers, 63, husband of Faye Zeigler Conyers, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.
Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Manning, he was a son of the late John Conyers and Elizabeth Richburg Conyers.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. daily starting Wednesday at his home, 1260 Connor Road in Manning.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
