American Legion Post 68 to hold baseball program meeting

The Manning-Santee American Legion Post 68 baseball program will have an organizational meeting for both its junior and senior teams at 9:30 a.m. May 5 at the legion hut, 552 Sunset Drive in Manning.

All young men interested in playing are asked to be at the meeting. For more information, call G.G. Cutter at (803) 225-2929.