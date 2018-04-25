CCTC announces 2018 awards
by Staff Reports | April 25, 2018 9:23 am
SUMTER – Central Carolina Technical College hosted its 38th annual Awards Convocation at the Sumter Opera House on Aril 20.
CCTC President Dr. Michael Mikota recognized the significant accomplishments of the college’s students, club presidents, cub advisors, student ambassadors and the All-State Academic Team.
Clarendon County residents who received recognition included DayQuan Harrison, Debra Hosford, April Lumoski, Corey McElveen, Lamonda Sweat and Derek White .
