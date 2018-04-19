B-Team Swampcats defeat Robert E. Lee Academy

Hayden Griffin improved to 2-0 as starring pitcher on the year for the B-team Swampcats as the team defeated Robert E. Lee Academy by a final score of 14-4 on Tuesday.

Jackson Clemmons recorded his fifth save of the year during the game, while Mickey Jordan recorded his sixth game in a row with two or more hits. Lowden Olsen went 2-2, and Brandt Reynolds went 2-3.