B-Team Swampcats defeat Robert E. Lee Academy
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 9:04 am
Hayden Griffin improved to 2-0 as starring pitcher on the year for the B-team Swampcats as the team defeated Robert E. Lee Academy by a final score of 14-4 on Tuesday.
Jackson Clemmons recorded his fifth save of the year during the game, while Mickey Jordan recorded his sixth game in a row with two or more hits. Lowden Olsen went 2-2, and Brandt Reynolds went 2-3.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.