JV Lady Saints remain undefeated with home win
by Staff Reports | April 18, 2018 2:04 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team remained undefeated Tuesday in Summerton, defeating Jefferson Davis Academy by a final score of 15-0 in three innings. The team’s record stands at 10-0. Amberly Way pitched a no-hitter, with six strike outs. Way was 1-2 at the plate, with two RBI; Hannah Johndrow was 2-2 with one RBI. McKenley Wells, Olivia Wilson, Hadleigh McIntosh and Wells James had one hit each.
