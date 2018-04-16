Pet of the Day: Dutchess

Dutchess is a 7-month-old female, white-with-gray-patches domestic long hair kitten. She is such a very loving baby that loves to to be petted but doesn’t like to be picked up. She is current on all of her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Please stop by A Second Chance Animal Shelter to see this beautiful girl and the rest of her siblings. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.