Local church will host family and friends day
by Submitted by Reader | April 16, 2018 11:40 am
Providence Christian Church, 1100 Dozier Mallett Road, in Manning, will celebrate Family & Friends Day 4 p.m. April 22. Rev. Dr. Franklin D. Colclough, Sr. and the members of Harmony Presbyterian Church will be guests.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.