Strong thunderstorms may affect Clarendon today
by Staff Reports | April 15, 2018 7:55 am
Last Updated: April 15, 2018 at 5:58 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarendon County for Sunday, calling for strong thunderstorms to move through to area later this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the area this afternoon and evening accompanied by a band of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat. However, isolated tornadoes, hail, locally heavy rainfall capable of producing minor flooding is possible.
