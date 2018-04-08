McLeod Health Clarendon announces teen summer volunteer program

Last Updated: April 8, 2018 at 2:50 pm

McLeod Health Clarendon announced Friday the opportunity for local teens to work with healthcare profe3ssionals in various areas around the hospital.

The Teenage Volunteer Program is accepting applicants from 14 to 18 years old with at least a B average in school. Parents must consent, and the applicant must have a letter of recommendation from a school guidance counselor, school teacher or pastor.

“All of our life we are asked, what do you want to do when you grow up and high school is a fantastic time to start thinking and working towards making that happen,” said Volunteer Coordinator Stacy Mosier. “Teens will experience a variety of activities in a hospital setting, learning and gaining personal satisfaction, making new friends while serving others. Volunteering can be life changing. I encourage teens that have a heart to serve to apply.”

The volunteer must also attend a mandatory orientation program at the hospital and have a health assessment – which is required for all hospital employees and volunteers – performed at the hospital at no cost. A current immunization record is also required.

Teens that are interested in participating should pick up an application at the Information Desk located in the hospital’s front lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 27.

Applications must be completed and submitted with a one-page essay explaining why they want to volunteer at McLeod Health Clarendon. Applications must be returned no later than 4 p.m. May 1

No applications will be accepted after May 1.

“The number of volunteers will be limited, so please do not delay,” said Mosier.

For more information, please call Mosier at (803) 435-5287.