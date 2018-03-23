SCDOT Litter Pickup Event
by Submitted by Reader | March 23, 2018 11:49 am
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held its agency-wide highway litter clean-up event on Thursday, March 22.
SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” includes hundreds of employees from our county units to Headquarters stepping forward to pick up litter across South Carolina.
“Litter is epidemic across South Carolina,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “SCDOT recognizes the negative impact of litter. Not only is it an eyesore, but it can discourage economic development and hurt our state’s economy.”
“The best solution is not to litter in the first place, and all South Carolinians share in that responsibility, Hall said. “By participating in the Spring Spruce Up event, SCDOT employees are doing their part to combat the litter problem in South Carolina.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.