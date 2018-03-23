SCDOT Litter Pickup Event

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held its agency-wide highway litter clean-up event on Thursday, March 22.

SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” includes hundreds of employees from our county units to Headquarters stepping forward to pick up litter across South Carolina.

“Litter is epidemic across South Carolina,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “SCDOT recognizes the negative impact of litter. Not only is it an eyesore, but it can discourage economic development and hurt our state’s economy.”

“The best solution is not to litter in the first place, and all South Carolinians share in that responsibility, Hall said. “By participating in the Spring Spruce Up event, SCDOT employees are doing their part to combat the litter problem in South Carolina.”