JV Lady Swampcats come away with slight win over Andrews
by Submitted via Email | March 23, 2018 11:00 am
Last Updated: March 23, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Though the game was called after six innings due to darkness, the Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats came away with a slight victory over Andrews by a final score of 12-11. Laura Betts Brogdon was 2-for-4 with six RBI.
Grace Anna Lasseigne was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Abby Anderson was 3-for-5 with an RBI ad two runs. Gracyn Watts scored three runs ad Breanna Goykin had a doulbe and two runs.
