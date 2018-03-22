LMA JV LadyCats

In a home game played March 19th and called due to darkness, the JV Ladies won in a squeaker. After falling behind 9-0 after a disastrous 2nd inning, the LadyCats chipped away at the lead to come back and win after 6 completed innings. Grace Anne Lasseigne led the Swampcats at the plate going 3/3 with a double and 2 RBI’s. Down by 2 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, LB Brogdon cleared the bases with a triple down the right field line for the final 3 of her 6 rbi’s on the night to take the lead 12-11. Malorie Speigel was credited with the win with 4 strikeouts.