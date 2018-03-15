LMA students attend History Day competition, move on to state

Laurence Manning Academy students attended and competed in the South Carolina Independent School Association Regional National History Day competition and will move on to the state competition to be held April 21.

Students who competed included middle-schoolers Ava Ambroggio, Gray Barrineau, Davis Campbell, Jackson Campbell, Autumn Carey, Kenya Cogdill, Camryn Dunlap and Lowden Olsen; and high-schoolers William Barrineau, Katherine Burns, Abigail Glass, Alyssa Gottheiner, Madison Lew, Dylan Linginfelter, Carrie Rickenbaker, Shawn Schuessler and Freddy Segura.