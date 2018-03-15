LMA students attend History Day competition, move on to state
by Submitted via Email | March 15, 2018 11:30 am
Last Updated: March 15, 2018 at 10:40 am
Laurence Manning Academy students attended and competed in the South Carolina Independent School Association Regional National History Day competition and will move on to the state competition to be held April 21.
Students who competed included middle-schoolers Ava Ambroggio, Gray Barrineau, Davis Campbell, Jackson Campbell, Autumn Carey, Kenya Cogdill, Camryn Dunlap and Lowden Olsen; and high-schoolers William Barrineau, Katherine Burns, Abigail Glass, Alyssa Gottheiner, Madison Lew, Dylan Linginfelter, Carrie Rickenbaker, Shawn Schuessler and Freddy Segura.
