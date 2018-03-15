Freeze Warning in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday
by Staff Reports | March 15, 2018 2:09 am
Last Updated: March 15, 2018 at 1:14 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s late tonight and into Wednesday morning. dFreezing temperatures may damage sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.
