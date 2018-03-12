Linda Faye Parsons Amerson

Last Updated: March 12, 2018 at 2:52 pm

Linda Faye Parsons Amerson, 56, widow of Carl Victor Amerson, died Saturday, March 10, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

She was born Dec. 28, 1961, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Clyde Jackson Parsons, Jr. and Betty Lucille Barkley Parsons.

She is survived by her parents of Sumter; three sons, Phillip Ryan Parsons (Donna) of Sumter, Matthew Scott Amerson of Crestview, FL and Joey Lynn Amerson of Sumter; three brothers, Michael Blane Parsons (Patricia) and Jerry Wayne Parsons, both of Sumter and David Dwayne Parsons (Lisa) of Manning; a grandson, Nathan Amerson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thurs. March 15 in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Sammy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Green Acres Assembly of God Cemetery in Sumter.

Pallbearers will be Michael Parsons, Jerry Parsons, David Parsons, Ryan Parsons, Joey Amerson and Matthew Amerson.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org