JV Saint’s baseball continues to win
by Submitted via Email | March 12, 2018 7:03 pm
Clarendon Hall’s Junior Varsity baseball team ran it’s record to 4-0 on the season. The Saints defeated Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday March 9 by a score 18-1.
Josh Kennard threw a complete game no hitter and struck out 12. Hunter Richbourg led the Saints offensively going 3-3 with 3 RBIs. Brantley
Hodge was 3-5 and Kylic Horton was 2-3 with 3 RBI. The Saints play again on Tuesday at home against St. Johns Christian.
