Juanita Robinson Hardy

Juanita Robinson Hardy, age 89, passed away peacefully Friday, March 9, 2018 at McLeod Hospice House after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Turbeville with burial in Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. The family will receive friends’ from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She was born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Kenny Robinson and Minnie Ann Coker Robinson. She served as the Chairwoman of the EC Senior Citizens Organization, and was a member of Turbeville First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Dilworth Hardy, and three brothers.

Surviving are two daughters, Daphine H. (Ryan) Moore of Olanta, and Donna Ann (Barry Crocker) McClary of Coward; a son, Robert Donald (Jeannie) Hardy of Manning; five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to E.C. District Three Renovations of Dressing Rooms, P.O. Drawer 70, Turbeville, S.C. 29162.

