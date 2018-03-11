Pet of the day: Jasmine

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 11:10 pm

“Jasmine” is an 11 month old female Domestic Shorthair silver grey tabby cat.

She is a little shy but loves playing with balls and anything that moves. She is current on her shots and tested negative for feline leukemia and aids. She has bee spayed as well.

Come by the shelter and see this beautiful girl before someone adopts her. You can get preapproved by submitting an adoption application on our website at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.