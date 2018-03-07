Clarendon Hall sophmores elected to SCISSA student government

Clarendon Hall Sophomores Joey Carlisle and May Rogan were elected SCISSA Officers at the Annual Spring Convention. Carlisle will serve as Treasurer and Rogan as Historian for the

South Carolina Independent School Association’s Student Government Association, known as SCISSA.

High School members of Clarendon Hall’s Student Government recently attended the South Carolina Independent School Association Student Government (SCISSA) Spring Convention held at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach.

At this year’s conference, held March 4-6, sophomores Joey Carlisle and May Rogan were both elected officers of SCISSA. Carlisle will serve as Treasurer, and Rogan will serve as Historian. Headmaster Phillip Rizzo, Jr. said, “Joey and May are two well-deserving students who excel academically and in extracurricular activities. This is an honor for both the students and for Clarendon Hall. The Saints family is very proud of Joey and May’s accomplishments.”

SCISSA was organized for the purpose of promoting and encouraging fellowship, activities, and interest on a state-wide basis among students in member schools of SCISSA. SCISSA sponsor’s student activities throughout the year such as a summer leadership workshop, a fall conference at the State Capitol, student exchange week, Student Council of the Year and Honor Society of the Year Awards, and also a spring convention held in Myrtle Beach in March.

Clarendon Hall is an independent co-educational school for kindergarten four year olds through grade 12. In addition to being a founding member of the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA), Clarendon Hall is accredited by AdvancEd/SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools).