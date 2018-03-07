Clarendon Hall JV baseball team shuts out Holly Hill,
The Clarendon Hall Junior Varsity baseball team took on Holly Hill Academy at Raider field in Holly Hill. The Saint’s won with a 3-0 shutout. The Saints JV squad are now 3-0 on the season.
Blane Kennard got the win on the mound pitching a 1 hit shut out. Kennarx went 4 innings with 6 strike outs and only allowing 1 walk.
The Saints were led offensively by TJ Curlee going 2-2 with 3 RBIs.. Brantley Hodge was 2-3 and Josh Kennard was 1-3.
The Saints will travel to Andrew Jackson on Fri. March 9.
Game time will be 4:00 p.m.
