Laurence Manning sporting clays team finishes second at sta

Last Updated: March 5, 2018 at 2:10 pm

Pictured from right to left are Broughton Lester, Reese McInnis and Morgan Lowder.

The Laurence Manning Team placed Second in the SCDNR State Sporting Clay Shoot. Broughton Lester, Reese McInnis and Morgan Lowder competed for Laurence Manning. They are all 8th graders.