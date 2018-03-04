Clarendon Hall holds annual farm auction

Clarendon Hall School held its annual farm auction Sat. March 3. All types of machinery, equipment and vehicles were being auctioned off during thie event. There were boats and utitly vehicles there as well. Residents of Clarendon, as well as people from all around the surrounding areas came out to find one specific piece of farm equipment or just to browse the rows of machinery. The equipment was sold by auction, so whoever ended up with each piece had to want it more than anyone else.