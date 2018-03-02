LMA b team baseball shuts out Wilson Hall
by Submitted via Email | March 2, 2018 7:45 am
Laurence Manning’s B team baseball squad defeated Wilson Hall, 4-0 Wed. March 1. Jackson Clemmons and Henry DuRant took the mound for LMA, keeping Wilson Hall scoreless through 7 innings. Clemmons picked up his first win of the year while DuRant struck out 8 over the final 5 innings.
Connor Smith was 2-3 with a triple and Austin Geddings was 1-1 with a walk.
The Swampcats will host East Clarendon at 4:30 p.m. March 7.
