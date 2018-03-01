Lisa Justice named as new director of F.E. Dubose Career Center

Central Carolina Technical College has named Lisa Justice to serve as the new Director of the F.E. Dubose Career Center effective March 1, 2018.

CCTC President Dr. Michael Mikota said, “I am confident Ms. Justice will make the college proud in her key role as Director of the F.E. DuBose Career Center. For the last two and a half years, she has excelled as the Director of Clarendon County Adult Education. Her experience and impeccable character will undoubtedly advance the college further in Clarendon County.”

Justice is a school administrator with over 25 years in classroom and leadership experience in education. She served as the Director of Clarendon County Adult Education from 2015 until she became the Interim Director of the F.E. DuBose Career Center in November 2017.

Justice said, “I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the students and families of Clarendon County. Central Carolina Technical College has a long ranging vision for our career center, and I will support all efforts to make us the premier destination in the area.”

She also serves as President of the Optimist Club of Clarendon, a local volunteer organization that sponsors programs and events for youth in the community. She is a trained volunteer with the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem program of Clarendon County.