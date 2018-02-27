Manning High School A-B honor roll – 12th grade
by Tommy Wampler | February 27, 2018 7:44 am
The following Manning High School students made the A-B honor roll for the 2nd quarter.
12th Grade:
Madison Ard, Calvin Blair, Tamika Borom, Constance Brown, Ryan Brown,
Reginald Butler, Brittany Clark, Deborah Footman, Janet Goff, Rabia Graham, Shelby Graham, Lexus Hayes, Breanne Hickman, Alissa Hicks, Anastasia Hill, Myleissa Hilton, Miranda Hodge, Orlando Jackson, Deavion Johnson, Tyasejah Lemon, Dajia Nuse, Kasandra Ortiz, Simran Patel, Alexis Shannon, Jade Starks, Kierra Stukes, Darius Way, Cherrion White, Pamela Wilson
