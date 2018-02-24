District 2 recognizes Rhiya Ashman
by Submitted via Facebook | February 24, 2018 6:09 pm
Manning Junior High School student Rhiya Ashman was recognized this week at the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees meeting for being one of many Academic Challenge Team students who went undefeated in the season and came in second place in the Pee Dee Region. Rhiya was aso recognized as a Star Student at the Pee Dee Tournament.
