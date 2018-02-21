Clarendon County Development Board to meet Feb.22

The Clarendon County Development Board will meet at the Clarendon County Administrative Building, 411 Sunset Dr. in the Executive Chambers, Manning, South Carolina, immediately following the Business Development Corporation of Clarendon County meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thurs. Feb. 22

AGENDA

Call to Order

I. Welcome

II. Approval of Minutes (January 24, 2018)

III. Expense Report

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Economic Development: Paxville, Track, Canopy, Dusty #1, Dusty #2 Fruit Basket, Merriment, Lake, Cobalt 2, Clover, Ginger Bread

OPEN SESSION

IV. New Business:

Opportunity Zones

V. Old Business:

ATIP Update

VI. Adjourn