Clarendon County Development Board to meet Feb.22

by | February 21, 2018 5:09 pm

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm

The Clarendon County Development Board will meet at the Clarendon County Administrative Building, 411 Sunset Dr. in the Executive Chambers, Manning, South Carolina, immediately following the Business Development Corporation of Clarendon County meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thurs. Feb. 22

 

 

AGENDA

 

The Clarendon County Development Board meeting will be held immediately following the Business Development Corporation meeting.

 

Call to Order

I.         Welcome

II.       Approval of Minutes (January 24, 2018)

 

III.      Expense Report

 

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Economic Development: Paxville, Track, Canopy, Dusty #1, Dusty #2 Fruit Basket,  Merriment, Lake, Cobalt 2, Clover, Ginger Bread

 

OPEN SESSION

 IV.    New Business:

  • Opportunity Zones

V.      Old Business:

  • ATIP Update

VI.    Adjourn

