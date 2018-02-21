Clarendon County Development Board to meet Feb.22
by Tommy Wampler | February 21, 2018 5:09 pm
Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm
The Clarendon County Development Board will meet at the Clarendon County Administrative Building, 411 Sunset Dr. in the Executive Chambers, Manning, South Carolina, immediately following the Business Development Corporation of Clarendon County meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thurs. Feb. 22
AGENDA
The Clarendon County Development Board meeting will be held immediately following the Business Development Corporation meeting.
Call to Order
I. Welcome
II. Approval of Minutes (January 24, 2018)
III. Expense Report
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Economic Development: Paxville, Track, Canopy, Dusty #1, Dusty #2 Fruit Basket, Merriment, Lake, Cobalt 2, Clover, Ginger Bread
OPEN SESSION
IV. New Business:
- Opportunity Zones
V. Old Business:
- ATIP Update
VI. Adjourn
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.