Manning Junior High’s Academic Challenge team finishes undefeated
by Tommy Wampler | February 19, 2018 7:47 pm
Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm
Manning Junior High School’s Academic Challenge Team went undefeated this season. The team is now preparing for the Pee Dee Regional Tournament Finals.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.