Mobile Library Schedule: Friday, Feb. 16
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 16, 2018 5:51 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 6:03 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will stop from 3-4:30 p.m. today at the Paxville Community Center, with book drop-offs picked-up from Lake Marion and Windsor Manor nursing facilities.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.