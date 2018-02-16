2 Clarendon residents named to USC Upstate Chancellor’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 16, 2018 2:34 am
Last Updated: February 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm
Two Clarendon County residents have been named to the Fall 2017 Chancellor’s List at the University of South Carolina Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a 4.0 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.
Those named to the list include Da’Masha Ragin of Pinewood; and Hannah Yarborough of New Zion.
