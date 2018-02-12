SCDPS reports nine killed on S.C. roadways this weekend

Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 12:42 pm

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of nine persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, February 9, at 6 pm until Sunday, February 11, at 11:59 pm.

Interstates 1 US routes, SC roads and secondary roads 8 County roads 0 Seat belt used 0 Seat belt not used 6 Seat belt unknown 0 Seat belt not applicable 3 pedestrians

As of February 11, 82 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 118 highway deaths during the same time period in 2017.

Of the 65 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2018, 42 were not wearing seat belts.

Through February 11, 10 pedestrians have died compared to 15 in 2017; three motorcyclists have died compared to seven in 2017; and two bicyclists have died compared to four in 2017 on state roads and highways.

Editor’s note: These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 pm February 11, 2018.