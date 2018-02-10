Morning Weather: Saturday, Feb. 10
by Staff Reports | February 10, 2018 6:10 am
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:17 am
A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
