Head-on Wreck at Silver Road, Raccoon Road

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 9:28 pm

The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a head-on collision in the area of Silver road and 3318 Raccoon Road in Manning. The wreck occurred about 6:14 p.m. Extent of injuries is unknown. Manninglive.com will have an update when more information is available and if injuries are life-threatening or fatal.