Head-on Wreck at Silver Road, Raccoon Road
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 10, 2018 7:00 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 9:28 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a head-on collision in the area of Silver road and 3318 Raccoon Road in Manning. The wreck occurred about 6:14 p.m. Extent of injuries is unknown. Manninglive.com will have an update when more information is available and if injuries are life-threatening or fatal.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.