Disaster Recovery Board to Meet Friday in Columbia

by | February 7, 2018 12:37 pm

Last Updated: February 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

To all those in the community affected by the flood, Hurricane Matthew, or any disaster recently:

 

The next Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery board meeting will be held on Friday, February 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

 

The meeting well be held at 1201 Main Street, Ste. 1510 Presentation Center, Columbia, SC.

Board Meeting Agenda

 

Submitted via email:

Beth Parks

Public Information Director

South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office

(C) 803-331-9664

 

 

