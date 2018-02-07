Disaster Recovery Board to Meet Friday in Columbia

Last Updated: February 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

To all those in the community affected by the flood, Hurricane Matthew, or any disaster recently:

The next Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery board meeting will be held on Friday, February 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The meeting well be held at 1201 Main Street, Ste. 1510 Presentation Center, Columbia, SC.

Board Meeting Agenda

Submitted via email:

Beth Parks

Public Information Director

South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office

(C) 803-331-9664