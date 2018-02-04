2 dead, 50 injured after Amtrak train wreck in Columbia

Last Updated: February 4, 2018 at 7:37 am

Image courtesy of the Daily Star

Two people have died after an Amtrak train carrying 139 passengers from New York To Miami smashed into a freight train and derailed in Columbia.

More than 50 of the other passengers are confirmed injured, though the extent of those injuries are unknown. Seven people have reportedly been transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday between Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road.

Amtrak released a brief statement confirming the crash, saying “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 a.m. in Cayce.”

Amtrak confirmed that the lead train and some passenger cars derailed.

“There were eight crew members and about 139 passengers, with injuries reported,” the Amtrak statement continued.”