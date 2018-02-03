JV Swampcats defeat OP

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Orangeburg Prep 37-25 on Friday evening. Kyle Horton led the team with 15 points, while Trey Sharpe had nine, Denzell Sigler had eight, A.J. Nelson had three and Buddy Gales had two points.