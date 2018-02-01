Letter: I am a ‘plate fixer’

Warning, this could be a feminists’ trigger: I am a plate fixer.

Not just for my child, but for my husband, even well before we were married. I’ve never understood women being so against the simple act of fixing a plate for their husbands. I’ve never felt degraded or undignified or less of a person by doing it. It’s certainly not about him being lazy. It’s just that I see a man that sacrifices daily, works more than he should, and deserves to sit down and be waited on sometimes.

It’s not every meal, because he often comes in to the kitchen to tell me I don’t need to do it. But he doesn’t have to wake up earlier on some days to put gas in my car before he leaves for work, either. Nor does he have to make sure that my car is washed and vacuumed each week or clean the kitchen so I can get ready for bed.

But he does all those things. It’s about recognizing someone’s worth with the smallest gesture.

It’s not oppression; it’s appreciation.

Last week, our daughter, Carson, came into the kitchen as I was finishing the meal. She told me to fix my plate and she would fix her daddy’s. I’ve never really considered that she paid attention to what we do for each other.

I was proud of her and it meant a lot to Chris, my husband. I don’t know if she fully understands what this most simplest of gestures means. I just hope one day she will find someone that is worthy of her fixing a plate for. I think about that a lot.

So, I’m curious. Plate fixing, yay or nay?

JENNA REYNOLDS WINDHAM

Turbeville