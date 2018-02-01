JV Lady Swampcats continue winning streak
by Submitted via Email | February 1, 2018 5:28 am
The Laurence Manning junior varsity girls’ basketball team continued their winning ways Wednesday at Thomas Sumter Academy, defeating the Generals by a score of 27-21.
The Swampcats were led in scoring by Audrey Bennett, who put up 12 points, followed by Carrie Rickenbaker with six points. Eaddy Gamble led the JV Lady Swampcats in rebounding. The Generals were led in scoring by Karleigh Young’s nine points and Lindsay Daniels six points.
The team plays Friday at Orangeburg Prep. The team’s record stands at 9-3.
