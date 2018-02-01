Clarendon Hall Varsity Boys Lose to Holly Hill

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys, short two starters, lost to Holly Hill Academy by the score of 54-62. Kylic Horton led the way for the Saints with 18 points and 5 rebounds and Dylan Way added 16 points and 5 rebounds. Kade Elliott and Josh Black, who normally plays JV, finished with 9 points.

The Saints are now 9-2 in region play and 12-4 on the season. They will be at home on Friday against Patrick Henry Academy for their final regular season game.

Submitted by:

Ritchie Way

Athletic Director

Clarendon Hall