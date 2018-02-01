32 Clarendon residents named to CCTC Part-Time Dean’s List

Central Carolina Technical College President Michael Mikota announced this week that 32 Clarendon residents were named to the school’s Part-Time Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. The Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students recognized included Summer G. Barrett, Mary R. Barrineau, Ann B. Barwick, Danielle M. Bochette, Jordan D. Brown, Beverly E. Cummings, Tijwanna L. Dunbar, Ashley L. Estus, Anajah L. Gamble, Travis R. Goodrow, Bailey L. Gottheiner, Austin M. Harrington, Breanne J. Hickman, Shaniya B. Holliday, Joshua C. Jordan, Katelyn M. Kelley, Charity G. Lemon, Sara K. Nalley, Cynthia A. Osorio, Melissa Pendergrass, Amber N. Perdue, Kristian N. Pritchard, Bridgett T. Ragin, Jennifer N. Richburg, Caroline C. Robinson, Chasity Rodgers, Madison G. Sexton, Karmyn T. Shivers, Christine N. Thomas, Vaquan J. Wilder.