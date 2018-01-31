Pet of the Day: Stewie
by Submitted via Email | January 31, 2018 5:38 am
Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:25 am
Stewie is a 10 week old Male Domestic Shorthair Kitten. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. Stewie enjoys playing with shoe strings and brooms and loves lots of attention. Stop by the shelter today to see Stewie and his other four siblings! Our adoption fee for all of our cats and kittens are $50.
