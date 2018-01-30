Pet of the Day: Percy
by Summerton Funeral Service | January 30, 2018 5:38 am
Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:26 am
“Percy” is a 3 year old red and white male Akita Mix. He enjoys the outdoors and going for walks. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and tested negative for Heartworms. His adoption fee is $125.00 with an approved application. You can get pre –approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Stop by today to see this beautiful baby and the rest of our fur – babies!
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.