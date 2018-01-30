Pet of the Day: Percy

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:26 am

“Percy” is a 3 year old red and white male Akita Mix. He enjoys the outdoors and going for walks. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and tested negative for Heartworms. His adoption fee is $125.00 with an approved application. You can get pre –approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Stop by today to see this beautiful baby and the rest of our fur – babies!