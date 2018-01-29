Scott’s Branch Middle Boys Defeat Spaulding
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 3:54 pm
The Scott’s Branch Middle School Boys visited Salters, SC, on January 25th earning the victory over Spaulding 36 – 32. Tyler Kind led the team in scoring with 8 points. Tariq Coard and Tadarian Chandler scored 6 points each.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.