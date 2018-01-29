Otis Cooper, Jr, 56
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 12:48 pm
Otis Cooper, Jr. died Thursday, January 25, 2018 at McLeod Health Clarendon, Manning, SC. He was born June 24, 1961 in Manning, SC, a son of Otis Cooper, Sr. and Allene Dingle Cooper.
The family is receiving friends at the residence, 104 Richburg Street, Manning, SC.
