Clarendon Hall Varsity Boys grab victory over Andrew Jackson
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 4:45 pm
Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:30 pm
Clarendon Hall varsity boys picked up another region win over Andrew Jackson Academy in Ehrhart tuesday by a score of 82-63.
Zyan Gilmore paced four Saints in double figures with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Kylic Horton added 15 points. Dylan Way totaled 14 points and 5 rebounds and Tyrese Mitchum had 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Saints head into the final week at 9-1 in region play with two games remaining.
