County Council Calls Special Meeting

MANNING, SC – The Clarendon County Council has called a Special Meeting on Monday, January 29 at 9:00 AM. The agenda has been made available to the public.

Individuals who may need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the above meeting should contact Thomas Harvin, the ADA Compliance Coordinator at (803) 433-3223 or via email at tlharvin@Clarendoncountygov.org prior to the scheduled meeting.